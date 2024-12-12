Snowboarder airlifted after falling from Keystone chairlift, current status unknown

A man was airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood after falling from a chairlift at Keystone Ski Resort. Both Keystone Ski Patrol and the Summit County Sheriffs Office responded to the incident.

The 32-year-old guest was a snowboarder who was tightening his bindings when he fell from the Ruby Express lift on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to an officer with Summit County Sheriffs Office, chairlift falls in Summit County are “uncommon.” The sheriff's office responds to one fall every other ski season or so.

Despite that, a spokesperson with St. Anthony Hospital told CPR News, “sadly, we see a number of skiers airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital this time of year,” in a statement.

Authorities have not named the man publicly or provided updates on his condition. The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is investigating the incident.

This story may be updated with additional information.