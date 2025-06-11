Boulder’s Samba Queen and King Colorado showcase offers a night of ‘roots, remembrance, resistance’

A new Colorado Samba King and Queen were named during a showcase in Boulder on Saturday.

The event at The Spark included days of Brazilian dance and music workshops, and its centerpiece was a performance with dancers from around the country competing to become a part of samba royalty. But the event also highlighted that samba is about more than the glamorous costumes and rhythm of the drums.

“It's not just another sparkle dress event, here's your trophy and you win,” said Kebrina Josefina De Jesús, founder and artistic director of Samba Colorado. “It's an event where the community can get together to remember their ancestors, to heal and to really remember where samba came from; that it does come from Africa and it does come from pain.”

Organizing an event like this has been De Jesús’ dream for more than 15 years, since she visited Brazil and experienced Carnival.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Kebrina Josefina De Jesús takes video of dancers warming up for a tech rehearsal at The Spark in Boulder on June 7, 2025. This is the second year of Samba Colorado organizing this event in Boulder.

Now in its second year, De Jesús and her collaborators wanted to get back to the heart of samba — both its origins and its ability to build community. The showcase became a celebration of the music and culture, as well as a reminder about the dark history that led to samba’s creation. The Brazilian musical and dance style has its roots in African cultural and religious traditions.

“This show is about roots, it's about remembrance, it's about resistance, it's about samba, and it's about how we can support marginalized communities and uplift voices that are not being heard,” she said.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Shalea McDonald (front) and Delia Greth, both company dancers with Samba Colorado, perform at The Spark in Boulder on June 7, 2025. McDonald, who is also production manager and a board member, said it was important this year to honor samba’s roots, and they’ve done that, in part, by featuring Afro-Brazilian classes with master teachers. She also said she was drawn into samba from the first time she saw the dance: “as soon as you hear it, it just makes you want to move and find out what it is.”

Angela Merlano, who performed in the Samba Queen category, is a long-time dancer, but newer to samba.

“It feels like every day I fall more and more in love with [samba] and just the energy and the passion,” Merlano said. “It is the embodiment of owning who you are and owning the space, the stage, and just leaving it all on the dance floor.”

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Angela Merlano competes in the Samba Queen category.

Sara Caldiero came in from Utah with her group Salt Lake Samba, which also performed at the first Samba Queen and King Colorado last year. Caldiero said taking part in the event felt like “coming home to family.”

“Kebrina and her group, they really are welcoming. They come to Salt Lake all the time, and so there's this exchange of energy of people coming together for different events. It's these little moments that we create, these long-lasting friendships,” Caldiero said.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Sara Caldiero, front and center, performs in the group category with her fellow dancers of Salt Lake Samba. She’s been dancing samba for about 25 years, and this is the second year her company has made the trek to Colorado for this event.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Keishonda Simms, of Chicago, shows off her technique and skill in the Samba Queen category.

The judges watched for things like technique, performance quality, musicality and how well the costume suited the routine, and in the end, they named Israel “Izzy” Jiménez of Denver Samba King 2025.

Jiménez started with Samba Colorado in 2019 “just to get my body moving.”

“But then I just dove in, let samba take me and oh my God, it's just been fulfilling,” he said. “Even more so to win a title. And titles are nice and everything, but ultimately dancing with the community, that's the best reward.”

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Israel “Izzy” Jiménez impressed the judges with his technique and artistry to earn the title of Samba King. Jiménez said the samba community “is a very, very inclusive community that I just adore and I just want to help create events like these and just invite everybody, all my friends, to dance.”

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Jules Porras, who bears the Samba Queen title from last year’s event, performs a solo to a packed house at The Spark in Boulder as she prepares to pass that royalty designation to the next queen.

Amenagawon Ighodaro, of Chicago, said her samba journey began as a spiritual one.

“It's been quite the challenge to maintain that during practicing and training and trying to stay true to myself and stay true to the roots of samba,” she said. “That’s really important because it is something that is of African roots, but over years it has become a lot more commercialized, and as a result of that, we tend to see a lot of that Africanness taken out.”

And for her, that made earning the title of Samba Queen extra special.

“With me being someone of the diaspora, it was extremely important for me… to tap into the spiritual side of samba when I'm dancing, so that way I'm not so focused on steps, but feeling the music in that moment.”

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Mena Ighodaro, of Chicago, wows the crowd, and the judges, with her performance.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Riva Cordova blows a kiss toward the audience while competing in the beginner category of the Samba Queen and King Colorado showcase in Boulder on June 7, 2025

“I always like to say everyone is a king and queen. Everyone is worthy to be here… Everyone is a winner because they had the courage to share their story on stage,” De Jesús said.

Ighodaro added: “I think anybody who is interested in samba should try it.”

For anyone in the community wanting to try samba, Samba Colorado offers classes in Denver every week.