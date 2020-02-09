Colorado has the country's 5th highest rate for fatal law enforcement shootings. CPR News created and analyzed a database of every shooting in which a suspect was injured or killed in the past six years. The database offers insight into trends that has surprised people throughout the criminal justice system.
