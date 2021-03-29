Trauma Resources

If you are in crisis, or are looking for mental health services for you or someone you know, call the Colorado Crisis Services hotline. Call 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m. This statewide behavioral health crisis response system offers residents mental health, substance use or emotional crisis help, information and referrals. Providing free, confidential support via phone, text or walk-in, 24/7/365, regardless of ability to pay. Call 844-493-8255, or text “TALK” to 38255

Community Reach Center: Helping to address mental health concerns — including depression and anxiety, grief and loss, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or upset related to a traumatic event. — 303-853-3500

Boulder Community Health — Behavioral Health: Treating a wide variety of child, adolescent, and adult behavioral, emotional and substance abuse disorders in Boulder. — 303-415-4299

Denver Health — Behavioral Health: Treating a wide variety of child, adolescent, and adult behavioral, emotional and substance abuse disorders in Denver. — 303-602-4851