A vocal spark to your Sunday listening.

David Ginder hosts Sing!

Host: Monika Vischer

When: Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (the show runs two hours then repeats)

Spend Sunday mornings with host Monika Vischer and exquisite music written for the human voice. Explore the wide world of vocal music through the ages, from Gregorian chant, oratorios, spirituals, opera and beyond.