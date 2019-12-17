EPA Downgrades The Air Quality In Denver, 8 Other Front Range Counties

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has downgraded the air quality rating of Colorado’s biggest population center.

The move, which the EPA finalized Monday, lowers the ozone status of Denver and eight other northern Colorado counties from “moderate” to “serious.” That will force the state to work harder to reduce harmful pollution but also bring tougher and costly regulations for businesses.

It wasn't unexpected.

Gov. Jared Polis took the unusual step of inviting the EPA to downgrade the rating, saying in March that Colorado would no longer ask for an exemption from standards by claiming some of the pollution was drifting into the state from elsewhere.