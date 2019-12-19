WATCH LIVE: The 6th Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

Candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination will again gather for a debate — this time in the shadow of the U.S. House's vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The debate, sponsored by PBS Newshour and POLITICO, will take place at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the debate starting at 6 p.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.

All seven of the candidates who qualified for the debate had threatened to boycott the forum over a labor dispute at Loyola, but now the event will continue. DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement that he helped “bring all stakeholders to the table ... to reach a deal that meets their needs and supports workers.”

Politico reports UNITE HERE Local 11, the union that represents university foodservice employees, announced that workers and the school's subcontractor "negotiated through Monday evening to secure a tentative contract agreement."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, environmental activist Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang have all qualified to appear at Thursday night’s debate.