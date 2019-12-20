Hanukkah Mythbusting & How Handel Borrowed From Hanukkah

This association with lights, said Rabbi Joe Black of Denver’s Temple Emanuel, goes back to the heart of the traditional Hanukkah story. The Jews faced an invading army around 165 BCE. These Syrian-Greeks wanted Jews to assimilate with the rest of the empire and worship idols. The Jews were led by a group of warriors called the Maccabees. Despite being outnumbered, they won. But the sacred temple in Jerusalem had been desecrated with idols and unholy sacrifices. The Jews restored it. Then they needed oil to light the temple. They found a single jar of oil enough to last one day, but it lasted eight. Hence, the miracle of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Black explained there’s more to the Hanukkah story. The Maccabees were fighting an army, yes, but they were also involved with an internal struggle. Some members of the Jewish community went along with assimilation.

“So it was really a civil war, I’m sorry if I’m bursting anybody’s bubble here,” he said.

As for the miracle of the jar of oil that lasted eight days, which is a story Jewish children love to tell, well, that might not have happened.

Rabbi Black said the Jews did clean up and rededicate their holy temple after the war, but then, “move ahead a couple hundred years and you have a group of people called rabbis,” he said. Early rabbis were teachers who codified Jewish law and they tried to cut down on corruption that had taken root in the priesthood, Rabbi Black said.

“So they came up with a story,” according to Rabbi Black.

Could it be? These rabbis invented the miracle of the jar of oil?

“Whether it’s true that there was oil that burned for eight days or whether it was a civil war, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle,” said Rabbi Black. “But it doesn’t matter because when we think about what that light symbolizes - light in the midst of darkness, the idea that God’s presence is felt when we stand together as a community - those are all truths.”