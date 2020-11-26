- American classical favorites for cooking, dining or relaxing with a full-belly!
- Download a calendar of CPR Classical’s holiday programming and find special performances from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day! Print it out and post it on your fridge!
- The holidays in 2020 are a little different this year but that doesn’t mean all of our usual traditions have to be forgotten. We've rounded up a few of our favorite ways to enjoy classical holiday music this year while staying safe.
- Celebrate the season with a mix of favorite music and new specials from CPR Classical.