You’re Not Alone In Your Grief. This Grand Junction Group Stands By All Who’ve Lost A Pet

Group member Jack Taylor can’t say how many times he’s heard the same refrain: It’s just a dog.

“Please, it’s not just a dog,” he said. “It’s my family. It’s my heart.”

And still is, a year after the death of his long-haired Chihuahua-Tibetan-Spaniel mix.

Stina Sieg/CPR News Jack Taylor says he’s “more of a man,” because of Jazz, a tiny dog he rescued from an abusive owner. He says already knows that Jazz will be one of the last things he thinks about before he dies.

Jazz was “about the size of my shoe,” Taylor said, but with a big personality, one that can be felt all over Taylor’s apartment. Jazz’s big stuffed bear and bed are in Taylor’s bedroom. There’s a little shrine of sorts in the main room, with Jazz’s photo, pawprints and a box that holds the smallest bag of ashes you’ve ever seen.

With wet eyes, Taylor explained he finds comfort in these mementos.

“Because when I leave, I tell him ‘Have a good day,’ and when I come home, I say, ‘I'm home buddy,’” he said.

Those are the things he can share with the group that he can’t with the rest of the world.

Without having this place to connect with others going through the same thing, these feelings may have felt illogical, stupid even for Taylor. But because he decided to walk into the group — which he did only a few days after Jazz’s death — he’s been able to feel his heartbreak, without forgetting the happiness his dog still brings him. Taylor doesn’t know if he could have gotten through his divorce or the loss of his two sisters without him.

“I cannot imagine what I would be like right now, in this moment,” he said with a cracking voice and heavy, teary pauses. “If I didn't have my 11 years with dog, I'd be less than a man.”

Stina Sieg/CPR News Jack Taylor lost his dog a year ago, but still has Jazz’s bed set up by his own, and finds it comforting.

Hearing folks share such raw, real feelings is an honor for Mila Ravelle who works for this branch of the Humane Society. She’s been to the group to grieve pets she had years ago as a child and animals she cared for at the shelter. She was surprised by how natural it felt.

“Nine people went before me and every single time we all cried, we all felt that one person's experience,” she said. “You know, we all were so connected to each other.”

Brazillian by birth, this kind of connection was new to her. In her home country, the loss of a pet wasn’t acknowledged at all. She always felt her grief was invalid, even though she found herself connecting more to her pets than people.

Now, with two cats at home who are getting close to a decade old, she finally has the chance to grieve animals she’s lost, as well as the ones she knows she will someday.

Stina Sieg/CPR News Coraline attends almost every Pet Grief Group at the Roist-Hurst Humane Society, often while sleeping in the corner. This month, the group made ornaments in honor of the pets they’re grieving, including Ivan and Kenny.

“I'm not going to say this is such a fun experience. It's not, healing is not fun. Healing hurts. Talking about it hurts,” she said. “But when you learn how to do it, and the more often you do it, the lighter you feel.”

And lighter is exactly how everyone looked as they left that session, drying ornaments in their hands and smiles on their faces. They’d clearly been crying, but also laughed on their way out.

They’d talked about the inescapable heartbreak of losing a pet, but also the joy of it, how love and loss are forever linked. Schoolfield, tears welling up again, explained that it’s good to have a way and a place to celebrate that push and pull.

Truly, it’s about gratitude, she said, “for these animals that came into our lives and changed them. Changed our lives for the better.”

And forever.