How This Denver Art Museum Conservator Restored A Monet Painting Back To How The Artist Intended

Denver Art Museum’s comprehensive Claude Monet show displays more than 120 paintings by the famous French Impressionist. One of those works, the iconic painting of London’s Waterloo Bridge, was recently restored, perhaps back to how the artist intended.

“I removed the varnish that was on that painting about a year ago now,” said Pam Skiles, DAM’s senior paintings conservator.

Usually, varnish is replaced every few decades because it can yellow — but this time was different.

“We have a fair amount of documentation that indicates that [Monet] did not want his paintings to look varnished,” Skiles said. “So when I took the varnish off ‘Waterloo Bridge,’ I did not replace it.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Monet's "Waterloo Bridge" on display at the Denver Art Museum. Oct. 24, 2019.

Monet’s art dealers often wanted to varnish the paintings so they looked finished, Skiles said. The artist though turned his nose up at the glossiness of it. Removing it not only respects Monet’s original artistic choice, the conservator explained, it also gives the art more brightness and dimension — you can better see the texture and colors: the pink, lilac, pale green.

The curator and conservation team work together to make decisions like this. The museum said it’s routine for them to discuss and jointly decide on any kind of treatment to the artwork in the Denver Art Museum’s collection. Waterloo is one of six Monets owned by the museum.

A number of other museums have also made the call to liberate their Monets from the glossy, often yellowing, varnish.