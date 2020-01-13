You Can Add Lafayette And Wheat Ridge To Colorado’s List Of Astronaut Producing Cities

The next people to walk on the moon, and one day maybe even fly to Mars, might just be two Coloradans. Matthew Dominick of Wheat Ridge and Jessica Watkins from Lafayette are among the elite group of 13 that make up NASA's latest class of newly-minted astronauts.

The graduate class is the first since NASA announced its Artemis program to land the first woman — and next man — on the moon by 2024. It’s seen as a first step to the next frontier of planetary exploration.

Graduation day followed two years of rigorous training and some more down to earth challenges.

“The hardest part for me in training is every time I show up to Russian and still realize how terrible I am at it despite hundreds and hundreds of hours, and I sit there across from my instructor and realize I still can't come up with the right words,” Dominick told CPR's Colorado Matters.

Proficiency in Russian wasn’t something the Apollo astronauts had to tackle, but it’s now necessary for work aboard the International Space Station, where Americans and Russians work side by side.