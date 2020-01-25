Possible Colorado Coronavirus Case Has Lakewood Hospital Officials Taking Precautions

Centura-St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood is working with state health officials on the next steps for someone who may have coronavirus.

Gianna Lisac, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said the staff received a patient on Friday with a respiratory illness who had a history of travel from Wuhan, China. The patient has been placed in an isolation unit and is using a mask as a “precautionary measure.”

Test results will not be available for several days. Lisac said the health risk to the general public is low, though she didn’t know exactly what symptoms the patient had.