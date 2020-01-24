Colorado Has Its First Potential Case of The Wuhan Coronavirus

Centura-St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood has isolated a patient while they investigate the possibility that the person is suffering from a potentially deadly novel coronavirus.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wrote in a Tweet Friday evening that the patient, who was not publicly identified, had a history of travel from Wuhan, China, where the disease has claimed 38 of the 41 known victims.

"Upon the patient's arrival, the hospital took all precautions recommended by CDC," the state health department wrote. "These included that the patient wear a mask and be placed in an isolation unit as a precautionary measure until diagnosis."

In the Tweet, they said the risk to the general public is still low

All 41 of those who have died from the disease were in China, where nearly 1,300 additional cases are being treated. Additional cases have been confirmed in the United States, Australia and France.

The CDPHE said in the Tweet that it will be several days before tests can determine whether the Lakewood patient actually has novel coronavirus.

Coronaviruses are named for the spikes that surround the virus, which make it look like a solar corona. They cause a respiratory disease that is particularly hard on the elderly or anyone with pre-existing conditions. It can lead to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which can lead to death.

Scientists know that the virus can be transmitted from person to person, but are uncertain how beyond suspecting that it is spread through coughing and sneezing.

While experts are concerned about the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, they also point out that about 200,000 Americans each year contract flu viruses so severe they lead to hospitalization, with 35,000 deaths.