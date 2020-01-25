WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 5
As they close out their case against President Donald Trump, Democratic prosecutors warned he will persist in abusing his power unless Congress intervenes to remove him from office.
The president's legal team is preparing its defense in the Senate impeachment trial, expected to start Saturday.
Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 8 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.
Trump's guiding principle is the idea that he's the president — and that means he can do what he wants. It's governed how he operates with his staff, world leaders and lawmakers. His legal team is also signaling it'll be a strategy.
House Democrats have told the Senate that the Constitution was designed to ensure that no president could claim the absolute rights of kings. Trump's lawyers argue his position as president gives him the right to disengage from the inquiry, and is behind the acts he's accused of committing.
Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead among Democratic House impeachment managers, wrapped up their opening arguments by urging Republican senators to “Give America a fair trial” by allowing new testimony before rendering a final verdict. The arguments appear to have done nothing to shake Republicans’ support for Trump or persuade enough centrist GOP lawmakers to call for new witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton.
It was already a tough challenge to change minds at the outset of impeachment.
Democrats have warned the GOP will live to regret not delving deeper into the evidence of Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Another of the managers, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, even told them it was “treacherous” to vote against gathering more evidence.
Still it appears the Democrats are no closer to persuading the necessary four Republicans to break with their party in a critical vote expected next week.
