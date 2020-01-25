WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Day 5

As they close out their case against President Donald Trump, Democratic prosecutors warned he will persist in abusing his power unless Congress intervenes to remove him from office.

The president's legal team is preparing its defense in the Senate impeachment trial, expected to start Saturday.

Colorado Public Radio will provide live coverage of the historic trial starting at 8 a.m. MST. You can tune in on the radio in your area, ask your smart speaker or watch the video feed above.