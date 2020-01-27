Lakewood Could Issue Fewer Than 160 Home Building Permits This Year

The city of Lakewood could issue fewer than 160 new residential building permits this year under a plan up for approval Monday evening by the Lakewood City Council.

Residents of the Denver suburb — population about 155,000 — approved Question 200 last summer, which caps residential growth to 1 percent annually. That punches out to about 700 new residences in 2020.

But now, the city is proposing it also take into account some 1,075 permits already in the approval process, and apply those toward the allowance for both this and next year.

If that proposal is approved, it would allow for just 156 new home permits in 2020 and roughly the same number in 2021.

Question 200’s backers, including Lakewood teacher Cathy Kentner, say it was necessary to put reasonable limits on growth to help deal with worsening traffic congestion, air quality and other issues.

But opponents, including Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul, who is now overseeing the Question 200’s implementation, had argued that it would make housing more scarce and unaffordable.

Colorado has grown by about 700,000 residents since 2010, with the vast majority settling along the Front Range. Jefferson County, which contains Lakewood, saw its population rise by about 8 percent to 580,000 in that time.

A Front Range-wide growth-limit measure similar to Lakewood’s could be on the 2020 ballot.

