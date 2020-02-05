Former US Olympics Medical Director Alleges He Was Fired For Trying To Alert Officials To Abuse

The former medical director for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee filed a lawsuit today against the organization.

Dr. Bill Moreau alleges his firing in May 2019 was a retaliatory action because he made internal recommendations, and eventually complaints, about the organization's failure to protect athletes over the years.

"The USOC is trying to convince the public that is has solved the problem," Darold Killmer, Moreau's lawyer, said. "Nothing could be further from the truth. The USOC now meets internal complaints about continuing violations by firing people like Dr. Moreau."

As early as 2012, Moreau made recommendations that doctors like Larry Nassar, who is now in prison for assault and child pornography crimes, should not meet with female athletes without supervision. The lawsuit details multiple instances of young female athletes being abused and exploited.

“I hope that my lawsuit will push the USOC to finally take accountability for its past mistakes and change for the better," Moreau said in a statement. "This case is not only about the way the USOC treated me, it is also about protecting the athletes that the USOC has for too long knowingly put in harm’s way."

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The USOC faced criticism after the Nassar scandal surfaced, which lead to a Senate investigation that found the USOC “knowingly concealed” the sexual abuse of gymnasts by Nassar. Senators have since proposed greater Congressional oversight for the organization.

The USOC did not provide a statement and was unavailable for an interview at the time of publication.