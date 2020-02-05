Senate Acquits Trump: Bennet Votes ‘Guilty,’ Gardner ‘Not Guilty’ On Both Impeachment Articles

Gardner said House impeachment managers, one of whom was fellow Coloradan Rep. Jason Crow, failed to prove their case, and that their push for additional witnesses undermined their arguments.

"A case cannot be both 'overwhelming' and 'airtight' and yet incomplete at the same time. That contradiction is not mere semantics," he argued. He went on to say for the Senate to investigate would "weaponize" impeachment.

Even as he called the House process partisan, Gardner tried to strike a bipartisan tone. He said the executive branch is not immune from legislative oversight. And he doesn't believe an acquittal sets the precedent that a president can do anything as long as he believes it to be in his political interest or that criminal conduct is the only justification for impeachment.

"We must not allow our fractures to destroy our national fabric, or partisanship to destroy our friendships," Gardner concluded.

During the Q-and-A phase, Gardner's questions focused on the idea of executive privilege and suggested that the House investigation overstepped its authority and that complying would erode the power of the president's office, now and in the future.

The vote comes at the start of what will be a tumultuous re-election campaign for Trump. The president's State of the Union address Monday night signaled he's prepared to launch a spirited campaign and make the argument that his first term record qualifies him for a second.

Impeachment carried high political stakes for both Colorado senators. Bennet is running to challenge Trump in 2020, with his hopes pinned on the upcoming New Hampshire primary. Gardner, who's up for reelection in November, must navigate a Republican base that strongly backs the president and a wider state electorate that, in general, views Trump unfavorably.