Gardner’s Impeachment Vote: No ‘Conclusive Reason To Remove’ Trump

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is a ‘no’ vote against the removal of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On the floor of the Senate, he said it’s an act that “would nullify the 2016 election and rob roughly half the country of their preferred candidate for the 2020 elections.”

“I don't believe we should be removing for the first time in our country's history, the duly elected president of the United States,” he told CPR News in an interview before Wednesday’s historic Senate vote to explain his decision.

For months Colorado’s junior Republican senator had been relatively quiet on impeachment. He joined most of his Republican colleagues and signed onto a resolution to condemn the House impeachment process, though it never came to a floor vote. Beyond that, he hadn’t come out strongly on whether or not Trump did anything wrong, citing his role as an impartial juror in the trial.

Then came his statement that no further witnesses were needed in the impeachment trial.

In his floor remarks Wednesday, he said that the House’s case “cannot be ‘overwhelming’ and ‘airtight’ and yet incomplete,” in reference to the calls for more investigation and testimony.

CPR News asked Gardner to weigh in on the underlying question in this impeachment case — whether it was appropriate for the president to pressure a U.S ally to take actions that would benefit him politically.

“This is a policy question,” Gardner said. “Does the United States have the ability to investigate how it's taxpayer dollars are being spent? A concern about corruption, particularly in Ukraine was clear. It's been clear for many administrations, including President Obama who appointed a Vice President Biden to be the chief of corruption, looking into corruption in Ukraine. So we have to be able as a country to determine how our money is being spent. And that is not an impeachable offense.”

However, some members of the GOP have been more critical of Trump’s actions to push Ukrainian leaders to investigate the former vice president and his son, Hunter Biden.

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said in a statement, “It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation. When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law.”

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine called the president’s actions inappropriate and wrong.” Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski characterized Trump’s conduct as “shameful.”

All three Republicans, however, said it didn’t rise to the level of removal. Mitt Romney broke ranks with his fellow GOP senators and will vote to convict.

“I don't speak for anyone in my conference, but I think it's important to note that we cannot allow partisan divisions, the incredible factionalism that we saw lead to an impeachment for the first time of the duly elected president of the United States,” Gardner told CPR.

Gardner is expected to face a tough reelection campaign in 2020. The president lost Colorado in 2016 and in the following midterm elections, Democrats won every statewide office and flipped a congressional district from red to blue with the election of Rep. Jason Crow — another sign Gardner is in a challenging spot.