WATCH LIVE: Final Day Of The Trump Impeachment Trial

The impeachment vote comes at the start of a tumultuous campaign for the White House. Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid.

A leading GOP moderate, Susan Collins of Maine, has announced she will vote to acquit Trump, leaving Utah Sen. Mitt Romney as the only potential GOP vote to convict Trump of abusing his office and stonewalling Congress. The chamber's top Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, again slammed the impeachment drive of House Democrats as “the most rushed, least fair and least thorough" in history and confirmed that he will vote to acquit Trump.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of sweeping Trump's misconduct under the rug. One key Democrat, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones has now announced he will vote to convict.

A majority of senators have expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there's nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to remove the president from office.

