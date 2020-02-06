When It’s Clear A Cop Has To Shoot Someone: ‘Raw And Terrible And Terrifying’

Hearing the radio traffic, Deputy Brunkow could tell he was heading to a volatile scene. He arrived at the trailhead with almost no time to spare. He watched as Vang moved from the driver’s seat to the backseat and waved a .357-caliber revolver at deputies as they arrived.

“I’m not going out like this,” Vang shouted. Then he pointed the gun at his father in law.

“My thought was, ‘please don’t’ … No one wants to go through this in his career,” Brunkow said. “But he pointed the gun to the back of someone’s head.”

Using a powerful rifle scope he had just been issued, Brunkow peered through the glass and took a single shot from 40 yards away.

Vang died. His two hostages lived.

CPR News reviewed more than 300 charging decisions made by prosecutors in every officer shooting in Colorado over six years.

The vast majority are harrowing, even heroic, situations. Officers encounter scenes that sometimes rival war zones — with suicidal, homicidal, drunk or high people often armed and dangerous. Those people are threatening themselves, the cops, their family or sometimes the entire community.

Troopers have been fired on before they can get out of their cruisers. Deputies have been attacked with both ends of rifles. Officers have faced everything from shards of glass to hammers, knives, guns, fists and speeding cars.

David Zalubowski/AP Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, listens during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo.

“Cops are supposed to be rocks,” even when under dire circumstances, said Nick Metz, former Aurora Police chief, who now helps run a center with his wife on dealing with police trauma. “Until somebody is in a position where they have to make a split-second decision about their own safety and the safety of others and they have to use deadly force … That is really a daunting decision and a daunting task. It’s not something they just shake off and go back to work the next day.”

It’s estimated that about 1 in 6 officers suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms, but experts admit they don’t know the full extent of the problem.

“Such exposure can impair the mental well-being of officers and affect their ability to perform duties to the public,” wrote John Violanti, a research professor at the University at Buffalo, and a retired New York State Police trooper. Violanti’s research has found that officers are at greater risk for chronic health problems and suicide than the general population.

Over the past six years, Colorado law enforcement officers have shot an average of a person a week in the state.

The number of fatal officer-involved shootings has almost doubled since 2014 — a surge CPR News found is closely related to increased use of methamphetamine and illegal possession of guns in Colorado.

Often untold however is how these incidents emotionally affect those in the trenches — in patrol units and SWAT teams at sheriffs’ offices, police departments and other agencies across the state.

“You can’t even imagine how horrifying it can be,” said Aurora Police Sgt. Dale Leonard, who has been involved in two shootings, as well as being a first responder to the Aurora theater mass shooting. “Everything you’ve ever thought of in a bad movie and I’m watching it.”

Though all agencies CPR reviewed provide some counseling to cops involved in shooting incidents, those supports and required time-off policies vary depending on the agency.

Several large departments report increases in assaults on cops — including in Denver, Westminster and Aurora. Forty-six times in the 309 shootings in six years, at least one officer was injured or killed during the incident.