Meth, Guns And Aggressive Tactics Combine To Give Colorado One Of Nation’s Highest Police Shooting Rates

The DA’s review usually takes months — even more than a year in some cases. Officers are almost always back at work during this time. Sometimes they get new jobs in other agencies.

On rare occasions, a DA will ask a grand jury to review the case to decide whether a criminal charge is appropriate. But whether by grand jury or DA, just more than one-half of 1 percent of Colorado’s officer-involved shootings resulted in charges against the officer in the six-year period examined.

That’s because, as is the case in every state, Colorado and federal laws give officers broad leeway to determine the level of force necessary to protect themselves and the public in an emergency situation.

“With DAs, by the time it gets to us, it’s an application of facts and law,” said Tom Raynes, head of the Colorado District Attorneys Council. “You see things that it bothers you when you see it on video, but when you start applying the facts to the law, you realize OK, that may be not what I liked, but that’s what the law says is the proper outcome here.”

This can lead to scenarios where prosecutors find shootings legally justified — as families and communities wonder whether they were avoidable.

Throughout Colorado, CPR News found a large range of justifications for shootings. DAs have legally justified shootings where officers returned fire after being shot at first, where they faced a gun pointed at them, where they merely saw a gun, and where they suspected there might be a gun and fired preemptively to protect themselves, only to discover later the person was unarmed.

They have also justified shootings where no weapon was involved, but officers felt their lives were endangered by cars, trucks or fists.

“I believe the district attorneys’ offices are largely abdicating their responsibility to fairly look at these shootings,” said Birk Baumgartner, a lawyer who represents families on police excessive force lawsuits. “They are in effect giving police officers cover for these shootings, condoning these shootings. They’re not looking at them fairly.”

The law is so vague — and broad — that cases that share similar elements in court documents can be handled very differently.

For example, a Fort Lupton police officer is awaiting trial for manslaughter after he was indicted by a grand jury for shooting an unarmed suicidal man who charged at him, demanding that he be shot. In the same county, a LaSalle officer was cleared by a different grand jury after firing on an unarmed suspect who charged at her “aggressively,” according to the grand jury report, and did not show his hands or follow her commands, but never touched her.

The vast gray area between justified and avoidable has cost Colorado taxpayers and municipal insurers at least $20 million since 2012 in civil settlements in following shootings that were ruled justified under criminal law, CPR found.

Some of those settlements were won by Denver attorney David Lane, who has developed a deep mistrust of Colorado’s system for investigating officer-involved shootings. He believes the culture of law enforcement precludes truly independent investigations when a neighboring department gathers the evidence and the local district attorney makes the determination.

“They lie, okay?” Lane insists. “DAs and these investigative bodies are there to exonerate cops. That's what they do. That's their mission. They accomplish their mission.”

Lane would like to see a statewide independent agency take responsibility for investigating officer-involved shootings.

Some district attorneys think that’s unnecessary, and would deprive voters of control over the process. They argue that their role is limited to determining whether the officer committed a crime and could be convicted by a jury.

“I strongly believe the local district attorney should be responsible for the decision,” said Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, who has on occasion asked grand juries to decide whether charges should be filed in some officer-involved shooting cases. “We should be answerable to the community and responsible to the voters so that if we don’t get this right, the community can let us know and the voters can take action.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A shotgun inside Westminster Police Sgt. Alex Johnstone's cruiser, Jan. 30, 2020.

The only Colorado case in more than 20 years that firmly established a line between justified and criminal came in 2016 when a jury convicted a Rocky Ford officer of second-degree murder after he followed an innocent man into his home and shot him in the back. James Ashby was sentenced to 16 years in prison. The victim’s family received a $1.3 million settlement in the case.

“When you’re talking about officer-involved shootings, fundamentally, the goal of all of us, whether its legislators, law enforcement, we should be trying to instill confidence in the system for the public,” said Raynes, of the Colorado DA’s Council. “That comes through the integrity and transparency of the system, of the investigation and the application of the law and the facts.”

Few Fleeing Felons

Nineteen-year-old De’Von Bailey was a suspect in an armed robbery when Colorado Springs Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson pulled up behind Bailey and a friend on a residential street last summer.

Van’t Land, told by dispatchers that one of the suspects was likely armed with a handgun, asked the teenager to keep his hands up. As Evenson approached Bailey from behind, bodycam footage shows him look sideways and then take off into a neighborhood.

Van’t Land and Evenson drew their weapons and started chasing him.

“Hands up! Hands up!”

“Let me see your hands!”

Both officers then shot, hitting Bailey in the back.

The shooting was justified by a grand jury under Colorado’s “fleeing felon” statute. Similar to other states, it allows officers to shoot someone fleeing from police who is suspected of committing a felony with a deadly weapon. The idea is to prevent an armed, running and dangerous person from becoming a threat to the community.

CPR News found only 4 percent — or 13 shootings — over six years across Colorado were primarily justified under the state’s fleeing felon law — fewer than three per year.

Despite that relatively low number, however, some lawmakers including state Rep. Leslie Herod want to reform it.

“Obviously there are circumstances that come up and officers are placed in danger and shooting is necessary,” said Herod, who represents Denver. “But we need to make sure that that situation is as narrow as possible. Real people are losing their lives in these circumstances and we need to be very judicious about when we think deadly force is necessary.”

Even Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler said the state’s fleeing felon law is worthy of exploration.

“It bugs me if they’re not armed or they aren’t posing an immediate risk,” Brauchler said. “I’d like to have conversations with both police and sheriffs … to figure out if there is some protocol or policy we should implement.”

Race And Ethnicity

The death of Bailey, who was black, sparked conversations across the state about whether African Americans are more subject to officers using deadly force than whites.

CPR News found that 48 percent of those shot by police in Colorado over six years were white, 11 percent were black and 36 percent were Latino. Other races, including Native Americans, account for the remainder. Colorado’s population is 68 percent white, 4 percent black and 22 percent Latino.

Those people of color shot by police are overrepresented compared to the state’s population — but not compared to those already inside the criminal justice system. The racial breakdown among inmates in the state Department of Corrections is 46 percent white, 18 percent black and 32 percent Hispanic.

No federal clearinghouse keeps detailed statistics on officer-involved shootings. The Washington Post has maintained the most comprehensive list, which was used to calculate Colorado’s national ranking.

That database shows that nationally, whites make up 50 percent of officer-involved shooting fatalities and 60 percent of the population. African-Americans are 27 percent of fatalities in police shootings nationally, more than two times their 12 percent of the population. Latinos are 19 percent of fatal police shootings nationally, just above their 18 percent representation in the population..

“People are afraid. People of color, homeless people, low-income people are afraid when they interact with law enforcement,” Herod said. “If we don't address that head-on, it's not going to get any better.”

Elisabeth Epps, the founder of Colorado’s Freedom Fund and prominent criminal justice reform activist who has worked on excessive force policies with police departments, said the higher than normal rates aren’t surprising.

“I want there to be no police shootings,” she said. “A win isn’t if the racial disparity evens out. I don’t want less black folks shot for more white folks to be shot. We need new ways to respond to things.”

Training And Policy Make A Difference

Five years ago, Denver Police officers responded to a Park Hill address on reports of a suspicious car in an alley.

Jessica Hernandez, 17, was slowly driving the stolen vehicle with her friends when cops tried to get her to stop, chasing her down on foot with guns drawn.

Hernandez didn’t heed the officers’ orders. She drove slowly towards them. The officers, perceiving her car to be a threat, shot and killed her.