We Dug Into 6 Years Of Records To Learn More About Colorado Police Shootings. Now You Can Too

After the lethal use of force by Colorado Springs Police resulted in the death of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey back in August, there were several general questions around these kinds of shootings that we were curious about.

Surprisingly, the answers were few and the documents you need to start to find them are a challenge to locate.

CPR News used investigative reports, letters issued by district attorneys, autopsy reports, interviews and contemporary news accounts to identify and piece together details of 309 shootings by police, sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol troopers, ICE and other federal agents and officers from the Colorado Department of Corrections.