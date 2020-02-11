Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet has officially dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination to run for president.

He made the announcement after a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. He needed to do well in that contest to propel his campaign into the South Carolina primary and to jump start his fundraising.

"New Hampshire voters decided tonight, and tonight is not going to be our night," Bennet said. "I appreciate the fact that you gave me a chance here ... I wish all those candidates well that are going beyond New Hampshire. I think it's fitting for us to end the campaign tonight."

Bennet told the crowd at his party that he felt nothing but joy as he ended his campaign and will support the Democratic nominee. He said people might see him run again and a couple of people shouted "2024" in response.

He quoted James Baldwin: "This is in our hands and we have no right to assume otherwise."