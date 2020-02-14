Colorado’s Small Ski Hills Don’t Need To Be Ikon Or Epic To Run With The Big Dogs

Ski Twitter recently blew up when videos of nightmarishly long lift lines at Vail Ski Resort made the rounds recently. People bemoaned the traffic, the $200-plus lift tickets and Front Range folks in general.

And a few offered the same rhetorical question: Why not just go to Cooper?

Less than 30 miles down the road, Ski Cooper had pretty much no lifts lines that day. It never really does.

With a proud grin, Cooper spokeswoman Dana Johnson declared the longest she’s ever waited for a chairlift was “maybe 3 minutes.” It doesn’t take much longer to walk from the parking lot to the slopes. While lift ticket prices continue to climb across the state, Cooper’s have remained low, only a fraction of the better-known ski areas nearby.

But Johnson’s careful about much she brags on her independent, nonprofit mountain.

“When I post something on social media, somebody will say, ‘Shh, don't tell anybody about it. You know, it's our special place,’” she said.

Stina Sieg/CPR News As some of the most well-known mountains in Colorado have started selling lift tickets at more than $200 a day, many smaller ski areas have talked up their relatively inexpensive prices. Powderhorn actually cut its season pass prices about in half, back to what they were in the 1990s. It’s seen a 65 percent increase in season passholders since the change.

That feeling of ownership at smaller resorts has only gotten stronger as the state’s largest ski slopes have divided themselves into two behemoth camps: Ikon and Epic. Those are the season passes that give their holders access to one side or the other. The consolidation has made some of the most expensive resorts attainable for those who were priced out before.