You’ve Been Getting Up Earlier To Beat Colorado’s Hellacious Ski Traffic, Huh? So Has Everyone Else

At its busiest, Harelson said, the stretch of I-70 between the tunnels and C-470 can carry about 4,000 cars an hour. CDOT doesn’t have the billions of dollars necessary to expand the entire road to three lanes. And even if it did, the extra capacity would likely draw enough new cars that travel times wouldn’t improve for long.

So instead, CDOT focuses on a few trouble spots, like westbound I-70 at Floyd Hill, where the road drops from three lanes to two. The agency has identified about $350 million to go toward widening that part of the road, but it still needs about a quarter billion dollars more. Adding a toll to the new lane could help close that gap, Harelson said.

The opening of the 13-mile-long eastbound express lane near Empire Junction in 2015 helped keep travel times under control, Harelson said. A 12-mile westbound complement should open later in 2020.

Beyond that, ideas to address I-70 congestion are incremental. A truly transformative option — a $15 billion to $30 billion train from Denver to Summit and Eagle counties — isn’t being pursued right now. CDOT has recently started running buses, which are far more space-efficient than personal vehicles, to a handful of ski areas. Ridership on those is off to a modest start so far.

A recent op-ed in The Denver Post suggested a massive expansion of that bus program, in conjunction with a hefty toll on personal vehicles, could lead to much quicker travel times. CDOT would need permission from affected communities to add tolls to existing lanes, except for those on bridges and in tunnels.

So, legally speaking, CDOT could add tolls at some key spots of I-70 — if it wanted to.

“Politically, that's another question,” Harelson said. Tolls have historically been unpopular in the state.

“What we have to do is come up with a solution collaboratively and come up with something that everyone can live with,” he added. “There is no silver bullet.”

Skiers dead-set on driving can take steps to make the trip quicker and easier, Harelson said. Buy a good set of snow tires and have chains or tire socks handy. Leave even earlier to avoid peak travel times — even if those keep on growing.