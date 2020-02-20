A Tenth Of Presidential Primary Ballots Have Been Returned In Colorado

This is Colorado's first presidential primary in over two decades. And unaffiliated voters, now the largest voting bloc in Colorado, get to participate in the process this year too.

Unaffiliated voters have turned in 85,631 ballots, but most have yet to be processed. Those voters got two ballots in the mail — one Republican and one Democratic. But they're only allowed to fill out and return one.

About 60 percent of the ballots processed so far are Republican. That may be because some folks voting for a Democratic candidate are waiting until closer to the deadline to cast their vote. Plenty can happen between now and then, including Nevada's caucus and South Carolina's primary.

David Zilis of Denver is one Democrat who still has yet to make up his mind, he said. He noted that Colorado's ballots are already out of date, with candidates like Cory Booker and Andrew Yang having recently dropped out of the race.

Zilis is leaning toward Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, he said.

"They are the most progressive candidates by a long shot," he said. "And I am very progressive person who's ready to let the government run our healthcare system as opposed to private corporations and put a lot of money towards climate change."

Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. on March 3 to return their ballots.