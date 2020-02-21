Tell Us: How Do You Say ‘Colorado?’
I've lived in Colorado — and pronounced it "Colo-ROD-o" for nearly 33 years. That's three-quarters of my life. And a little.
And yet some folks still tell me I'm doing it wrong. That real natives say "Colo-RAD-o."
The debate came to a head again with a tweet from New York Times Rocky Mountain correspondent Jack Healy:
But much like knowing how to pronounce "Buena Vista" and "Arriba" correctly (we have a guide to help transplants — and some natives), knowing how to pronounce "Colorado" correctly is seen by some as a necessity for acceptance in the Centennial State.
Channel 9's Kyle Clark weighed in on a similar discussion a couple of years back, too.
A discussion in the CPR newsroom revealed that while several natives say "Colo-RAD-o," a couple also say "Colo-ROD-o." And the transplants in the room overwhelmingly use the latter pronunciation.
So, tell us — how do you pronounce the name of our fair state?
