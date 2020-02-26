The 8 Key Places That Will Explain The 2020 Election

Pueblo, Colorado, home to famous chilies, a steel mill and strong union ties, is working to diversify its economy.

In Charlotte, N.C., NASCAR has taken a back seat to financial services as the population booms with immigrants and Northeastern transplants.

Wisconsin is deeply purple and up for grabs — and eyes are on its large cities like Milwaukee this election.

Many of America's communities are changing, and so is how voters decide what matters most to them and whom they want their leaders to be.

Other areas are growing more deeply rooted in their own values. In Pensacola, Florida, which WUWF's Tom Ninestine describes as having a "heart as big as their love of Old Glory and the military," residents steadily deliver Republicans solid support and will likely do the same this year.

Charlotte, North Carolina

North Carolina is becoming a purple state — a target for Democrats and a must-win for Republicans. And much of the change has been driven by a surge in growth in the state's metro areas, including the largest city, Charlotte.

Once reliably Republican, Charlotte has been transformed by an influx of immigrants, along with migration from the Northeast United States.

In the 2016 election, precincts that had voted for Republicans for decades went for Hillary Clinton, and that trend continued in the 2018 midterms.

The city was once known as the home of NASCAR, but racing has taken a back seat to financial services in recent decades — Bank of America and Wells Fargo employ tens of thousands of people in Charlotte. But just as Charlotte has become a blue stronghold, the outlying, more rural counties have become increasingly Republican.