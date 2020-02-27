Marching With King: After 50 Years, A Coloradan Makes An Emotional Return To Selma

Dusk has turned into night and what was a gentle breeze transformed to a steady wind. Despite the increasing cold, Sheldon Steinhauser only has a light jacket. As he stands at the foot of Selma, Alabama’s Edmund Pettus Bridge it’s not the elements that chill him.

It's the 1,248 feet — and decades of history — that he's about to span.

"For me, it’s an incredibly emotional experience to wonder what it must have been like for the people who came across that bridge," Steinhauser said, "and I have so much respect and admiration for the people who did that."

He has been to this part of Alabama before. In 1965, he was part of a group of Coloradans who came to join the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as he led a group of protesters on a 54-mile march from Selma to the state capital of Montgomery. Back then, he was a leader of the Denver chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, a 34-year-old Jewish White man fighting against injustice.

On March 7, 1965, the day that came to be known as Bloody Sunday, Steinhauser wasn't in Selma at the bridge. That was the first time marchers tried to hike the 54 miles from Selma to Montgomery, only to be beaten and tear-gassed by state troopers. When the group made a third, successful attempt almost three weeks later, Steinhauser joined them and took the time to say hello to King. The following morning, the group walked the final 10 miles or so to the capitol.

Today, Steinhauser still fights; he has returned to Alabama for the first time in over 50 years as a scholar-in-residence for another group from the ADL.

Vasha Hunt/For CPR News CPR’s Anthony Cotton interviews Coloradan Sheldon Steinhauser, who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery civil rights march, as Steinhauser joined an Anti-Defamation League tour group exploring civil rights landmarks Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala.

Scott Levin, the current regional director for the Rocky Mountain chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, said the 50 or so people on this trip are there "because we need to look at the past in order to understand the civil rights challenges that we face today."

After so much time, Steinhauser admits it's hard to say where the roadside encampment where he shook King's hand is located. While the landscape has changed, Steinhauser said the feelings and emotions from more than 50 years earlier rushed back the moment his feet touched the pavement.

"I’m not sure how I can describe it," he said. "So many terrible things happened here, and I’m trying to keep an open mind about the progress that’s been made since that time, but they stirred memories of the hatred that we felt when we got here and how frightened some of us were — many of us were — about being in this place."