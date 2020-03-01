The Women’s History Month Edition Of The Local 303

Nina de Freitas

Julianna Photography

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colo.



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: "Keeps Me Coming Back," self-released, Dec. 6, 2019



About: After forming as Nina and The Hold Tight in 2017, Nina de Freitas is currently transitioning back into being known as a solo artist. As The Hold Tight their submission to the 2018 NPR Tiny Desk Contest resulted in a feature on the All Songs Considered blog. Following that, they performed including a critically-hailed main stage set at Denver’s 2018 Underground Music Showcase. Alex Kramer of 303 Magazine wrote of the band’s live set, “Through music, The Hold Tight supplies an inexplicable excitement and devotion that carries itself through your whole being.” As a solo artist de Freitas continues writing and performing energetic and emotional songs, with the intention to elevate her listeners to a new level of feeling with every passionate note she plays. Nina will be recording a new EP this spring and is excited to debut new music very soon.



Artists That Inspire: When asked about musical influences, Nina de Freitas said, "Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins has been my vocal hero lately. She is so unafraid of using every part of her voice to convey whatever it is she is wanting to convey. It's so inspiring and so enlightening. Every song she sings is like a study in human emotion."



Catch Her Live: Mercury Cafe on Mar. 7 for Women, Whiskey, and Song; The Chimney Place on Mar. 12



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Oxeye Daisy

Andy Borgione

Hometown: Denver



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: "They Say You're A Demon," Self-Release (July 12, 2019)



About: Lela Roy’s soaring voice powers the band’s songs, which mine the sounds of dream-pop, 90’s alternative rock, and experimental indie. Eddie Schmid (bass) and Ramel Sanchez (drums) are the band’s driving backbone. Daniel DiMarchi (lead guitar/synth) adds dreamy textures, and Stephen Pamas (guitar, synth) adds honeyed vocal harmonies and tuneful leads. After honing their sound in Colorado basements, the five-piece went on to record their debut album. In July 2019, on the heels of being named "Best New Rock Band" by Westword, the band released the EP “They Say You’re a Demon." Looking ahead, the band will release their sophomore album in Fall 2020.



Catch Them Live: Larimer Lounge on Mar. 18 with Palehound



Artists That Inspire: Front woman Lela Roy said, "I grew up listening almost exclusively to the Beatles, Jewel and Lucinda Williams. I think my childhood influences really pushed me to be what I always thought of as 'another girl singer/songwriter writing sad love songs.' In the past I have really resented that about my own style, I thought it was too cliche. In my more recent years I’ve come to some peace with that idea, learning to respect romantic love and heartbreak as another amazing color to our human experience. I’ve learned to see the music that I write as pure therapy for myself, and I no longer judge the subject matter."

Porlolo

Irvin Coffee

Hometown: Denver, now based in Fort Collins, Colo.



Formed: 2002



Genre: Indie Folk



Latest Release: "Awards" EP, self-release, 2016 and "I Quit" (single), 2019



About: Porlolo is a true labor of love, with good friends finding peace and party times through musical connection. Formed in Denver in 2002 by the eccentric and prolific Erin Roberts, Porlolo has been a highly collaborative project. Roberts -- a self-defined sister, swimmer and stunt artist -- is a powerful songwriting force, cranking out grungy, sometimes twangy, often pure pop hits. Over her last 18 years of deliberate wandering through Denver, Gunnison, Colo., Eugene, Ore., and most recently Fort Collins, Roberts draws inspiration from the dramatic landscapes and even more dramatic personalities.

Says Roberts of her current lineup, “Porlolo has been an incredibly powerful force in my own life, providing equal amounts of sanity and absurdity, keeping it weird when life gets tedious, heavy and too adult.”



Porlolo just finished up a 5-song EP with producer James Barone (Beach House, Nathaniel Rateliff), to be released in summer 2020. Stay tuned!

Our motto: "BE COOL, FIND YOURSELF, FIND YOUR PEOPLE, BE TRUE TO WHAT YOU ARE, HAVE PARTIES, JUMP AROUND, CARE LESS WHILE CARING BETTER."

Artists That Inspire: "It's easy for me to identify artists that have influenced me as a songwriter - Palace Music, Songs: Ohia, Silver Jews, Cat Power, Kate Magnus, Big Thief, Koffee, Down Time.

But the artists that inspire me tend to be those with such clear artistic vision, that push up against genre and bring something super compelling. Big Thief, Koffee, Kathleen Hanna. And I'm extremely inspired by women with longevity in the industry, because there is still almost no female representation -- music managers, club owners, booking agents, sound engineers, label owners, radio professionals -- so many dudes. I think women artists totally won 2019, so many insanely good releases. I hope the industry opens up a little to diversifying other key roles as well, because too much of the same limits creativity & progress."

Catch Them Live: EP Release party (TBD)

Band Website: www.porlolo.com



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook