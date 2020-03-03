‘Ghosted’ Is A Play That Wants Teens To Open Up About The Stresses Of Their High School Lives

If you are in crisis, or are looking for mental health services for you or someone you know, call the Colorado Crisis Services hotline. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The play is Kaiser Permanente’s latest offering from a 35-year-old program that uses art to address health issues. It came from the Washington state region where it was developed in collaboration with the Seattle Children’s Theatre. After its tour of Colorado schools, it will eventually go nationwide to tackle the issues of anxiety and depression in light of an alarming increase in the teen suicide rate.

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News Sydney Fleischman performs the role of “Syd” in Kaiser Permanente’s mental health play “Ghosted” at 5280 High School on Jan. 28, 2020.

A report from the United Health Foundation found that the national rate is up 25 percent from 2016 to 2019, and up 58 percent alone in Colorado.

Jenna Garrow, the dean of students at 5280 High School, said her staff and teachers do their best to address students’ mental health needs but it never feels like enough.

“Most days I leave thinking, ‘I wish I had more time to better understand what this particular student is navigating,’” she said.

She also wonders frequently “how many students want to share something and just don't know how or when.”

The Denver high school sets aside time each week for students to talk about their emotions and feelings with their peers and teachers. Students also have some access to a school psychologist. But Garrow said that “strapped” individual visits only once a week because she serves several schools around Denver.

With limited resources, Garrow sees the play as an additional way to try and reach her teens. She thinks the depiction of teens talking about their issues might inspire students to do the same.

“It's much easier to talk about feeling sick or physical health stuff,” Garrow said. “And so I hope our students can recognize that just because it's difficult doesn't mean we can't.”