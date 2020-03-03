Colorado is elevating its emergency readiness to its second-highest level due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday. The virus has sickened more than 100 people in the U.S.

Colorado currently has no known cases of COVID-19.



However, state health officials warned Tuesday that it was possible there were already mild cases in the state and encouraged people to plan to stay home if needed.



At least six people in the U.S. died, all in Washington state. Cases have also been reported in California, as well as Florida and northeastern states.

About 80 percent of people who get COVID-19 have only mild symptoms, and may not know they have it. Children appear to be at low risk. Relatively few become infected and most present with more mild symptoms. The disease has affected older adults much more. Chinese researchers have found a mortality rate of around 2.3 percent in Wuhan and affected provinces.