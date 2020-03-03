Gov. Jared Polis Raises Emergency Preparedness Level To Fight Coronavirus
Colorado is elevating its emergency readiness to its second-highest level due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday. The virus has sickened more than 100 people in the U.S.
Colorado currently has no known cases of COVID-19.
However, state health officials warned Tuesday that it was possible there were already mild cases in the state and encouraged people to plan to stay home if needed.
At least six people in the U.S. died, all in Washington state. Cases have also been reported in California, as well as Florida and northeastern states.
About 80 percent of people who get COVID-19 have only mild symptoms, and may not know they have it. Children appear to be at low risk. Relatively few become infected and most present with more mild symptoms. The disease has affected older adults much more. Chinese researchers have found a mortality rate of around 2.3 percent in Wuhan and affected provinces.
On Monday, Colorado state health officials announced state laboratories would now be able to test for the virus on their own. Previously, samples had to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested. The state has the staffing to conduct up to 160 tests a day with a 24-hour turnaround. However, they rely on the CDC to provide the tests for now.
Early testing for the disease was plagued with quality control issues and federal health officials continue to have trouble supplying enough tests. State and federal lawmakers are pushing for quicker tests and the ability to do their own.
In Colorado, 29 people have tested negative and eight tests are still pending as of March. 3.
Health officials say people should regularly wash their hands for around 20 seconds to prevent the spread of the disease and stay at home if they are feeling ill.
"Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands, wipe down surfaces with sanitizing wipes. Keep your phone clean too," said Dr. Michelle Barron, medical director for Infection Control and Prevention at the University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus. "Stay hydrated, eat healthy. I mean, common things we recommend for flu actually are very much applicable for this as well. "