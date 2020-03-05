Colorado health officials announced the state had its first two presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus Thursday.

State health officials said in a release that the first patient identified was an out-of-state visitor to Summit County, a male in his 30s. State officials said the second case was unrelated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to confirm the results of both tests.

He traveled in Italy in mid-February and a travel companion was later diagnosed with COVID-19. He arrived in Colorado via Denver International Airport before traveling to Summit County for tourism. Two Colorado residents traveled with him and are currently under quarantine orders.

The state tested him for the virus on March 4 and received a positive result on March 5. The patient traveled to Jefferson County in a private vehicle to remain at lower elevation, where he is recovering in isolation. Polis said the patient would likely be in isolation for 14 to 21 days at least.

"The patient's travel did not put many others at risk," said state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy. The state is working to contact everyone who was in contact with the patient to quarantine them.

Centura CEO Peter Banko said the hospital in Summit County was aware the patient had concerns about his illness ahead of time, “so we were able to take the appropriate cautions.”

Herlihy cautioned the risk of transmission to most Coloradans remains low, as direct contact is required for transmission.

Gov. Jared Polis is addressing the case and answering questions now.