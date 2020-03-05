Two Cases of New Coronavirus Found in Colorado
Colorado health officials announced the state had its first two presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus Thursday.
State health officials said in a release that the first patient identified was an out-of-state visitor to Summit County, a male in his 30s. State officials said the second case was unrelated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to confirm the results of both tests.
He traveled in Italy in mid-February and a travel companion was later diagnosed with COVID-19. He arrived in Colorado via Denver International Airport before traveling to Summit County for tourism. Two Colorado residents traveled with him and are currently under quarantine orders.
The state tested him for the virus on March 4 and received a positive result on March 5. The patient traveled to Jefferson County in a private vehicle to remain at lower elevation, where he is recovering in isolation. Polis said the patient would likely be in isolation for 14 to 21 days at least.
"The patient's travel did not put many others at risk," said state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy. The state is working to contact everyone who was in contact with the patient to quarantine them.
Centura CEO Peter Banko said the hospital in Summit County was aware the patient had concerns about his illness ahead of time, “so we were able to take the appropriate cautions.”
Herlihy cautioned the risk of transmission to most Coloradans remains low, as direct contact is required for transmission.
Gov. Jared Polis is addressing the case and answering questions now.
CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said she anticipated they would announce additional cases soon, as the state ramps up testing. As of March 3, 37 people had been tested in the state and came back negative. Twenty-one tests were pending. CDPHE decided in January to stop publicizing potentially infected people. Instead, they told media they would only announce once test results were completed.
The Denver International Airport said it is prepared and has run through quarantine simulations with other local agencies.
"We looked at what happens and walked through a contagion situation where we had a patient, a fake patient of course, a plastic patient transported from DIA, kept in isolation,” Gov. Jared Polis told Colorado Matters earlier this year. “So our administration is ready and we work closely with counties and with school districts to prevent an outbreak that would risk the lives of Coloradans."
The novel coronavirus has killed 12 people in the United States and spread to more than a dozen states. It is present in more than 75 countries.
Worldwide, it has infected more than 90,000 people, killing more than 3,000.
As concern about the virus has spread across the country, so has misinformation. Medical supply stores around Colorado are sold out of medical masks. Experts say the masks aren’t the best way to protect yourself from the COVID-19 anyway.
"Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands, wipe down surfaces with sanitizing wipes. Keep your phone clean too," said Dr. Michelle Barron, medical director for Infection Control and Prevention at the University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus. "Stay hydrated, eat healthy. I mean, common things we recommend for flu actually are very much applicable for this as well.”
John Daley, Claire Cleveland and Hayley Sanchez contributed to this report.