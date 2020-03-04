Presidential Candidates Spent Nearly $10 Million In Colorado On TV Ads. Was It Worth It?

Spending millions of dollars almost every day to win a nomination is a strategy.

But as voters and candidates saw on Super Tuesday, it’s not necessarily a good one.

To Seth Masket, the director of the Center of American Politics at the University of Denver, it was no surprise.

“There’s a lot of people who think that simply money buys victory and if you have enough money, you can do anything in politics,” Masket said. “It’s just not true. It doesn’t mean money is irrelevant but having money is just not enough.”

Michael Bloomberg outspent every Democratic candidate in Colorado with $7.8 million on TV ads. Bloomberg spent about $185 million in all on the Super Tuesday states, according to tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

However, he only came in third in the Centennial State, behind winner Bernie Sanders and runner-up Joe Biden. The story went the same in every other Super Tuesday state (Bloomberg’s one win was in American Samoa). The former NYC mayor ended up dropping out of the race Wednesday morning and endorsing Biden.

Sanders is in second place for spending in Colorado with $665,794. Biden didn’t spend anything here.

Colorado Democratic Nomination Results