The Family Behind El Taco Rey In Colorado Springs Has Been Serving Up Tamales And Love Since 1976

For Judy Allen at El Taco Rey in downtown Colorado Springs, tamales mean love.

Judy and her family have been preparing dozens of fresh, handmade tamales daily at the hole-in-a-wall restaurant for more than 40 years.

It all started with her parents — Edumenio, or “Eddie,” and Rosemary Aguilar. Eddie grew up in Colorado’s San Luis Valley and only received a third-grade level education.

“My dad was the bravest man ever,” Judy said, standing in the cramped area between the kitchen and the cash register. “For him to open up a restaurant, he was a hard worker and a go-getter, successful. I'm just so proud of him. What a legacy he’s left us.”

Eddie died in 2018. One of Allen’s favorite memories of her dad was that everywhere he went, he used to carry a jalapeno in his pocket.

“Because if we stop for a burger or something, he wanted always to have chili on his food," she said. "And now my dad has passed, I find myself doing the very same thing, is carrying a fresh jalapeno with me."

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News El Taco Rey in Colorado Springs on Monday, March 3, 2020.

Allen was only six when the restaurant first opened, and it wasn’t long after that she and her siblings were put to work. But it’s not something she regrets.

“None of us ever got in trouble because we were always working,” she said with a laugh. “You couldn't get in trouble. We didn't have time to get in trouble.”

Today, nine family members still work at the restaurant. Allen’s mother Rosemary is still an owner, but isn’t as involved anymore. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a say in how things are run though, according to Allen.

“This is her baby still, you know?” she said.

Family portraits hang on the walls of El Taco Rey, as well as numerous local and national awards the business has received. No dish is more honored than their pork green chile, which was named the best in the state by USA Today in 2018.

“Have you ever heard the saying, ‘Comida sin chile no es comida.'?” Allen said.

(In English, that roughly means "A kitchen without chile isn't really a kitchen.")