Gov. Polis Supports Death Penalty Repeal, But He Has A Big Decision To Make Before Signing It

After years of debate, the era of capital punishment in Colorado is poised to end any day now with the signature of Gov. Jared Polis. But the governor doesn’t actually have anything to sign yet.

State legislative leaders passed a repeal bill in historic votes last month and have been holding onto it since then, instead of sending it to the governor. They’ve paused the action, according to House Speaker KC Becker, to give Polis more time to consider a weighty question: what to do about the three men currently on death row.

The bill does not apply retroactively, leaving it in the governor's hands whether to commute their sentences to life without parole.

“I think there are a lot of discussions going on about clemency in general. And I have no idea what his plans are, but it just kind of gives him a little more time to have those conversations,” Becker said. “There are a lot of people reaching out to the governor about that right now.”

As governor, Polis has the broad and sole authority to grant clemency in capital cases.

The topic is especially painful within the halls of the Colorado State Capitol. Two of the state's death row inmates were convicted for the 2005 murders of Javad Marshall-Fields and Vivian Wolfe, the son and future daughter-in-law of Sen. Rhonda Fields.

Fields urged Polis to approach the question thoughtfully. Both are Democrats.

“I really don’t have anything more to add to what’s already been said … I just hope that the governor would be strategic and thoughtful about the decisions he would be making as it relates to victims and the members that sat on those juries,” she said.

Fields said the governor should “do the right thing” by properly notifying victims’ families if he moves to commute any of the sentences. The senator was starkly opposed to the repeal of the death penalty.

Polis has showed support for clemency. He said in 2019 that repealing the death penalty would be “a strong indication that those who are currently on death row should have their sentences commuted to life in prison.”

The governor also has said that it would be difficult from a practical standpoint to carry out the death penalty because the required drugs are not “commercially available to Colorado.” Pharmaceutical companies have pulled back from the sale of lethal drugs, although Oklahoma is preparing to resume lethal injections.

Once the legislature sends a bill to the governor, he has ten days to sign or veto it, or else it becomes law without his signature. The state House took its final repeal vote on Feb. 26.

The bill now rests with the state Senate. A representative for Senate Democrats deferred comment to Polis' office. Polis' office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Julie Gonzales, a co-sponsor, said she understood the governor was talking to a "broad spectrum" of people affected by the death penalty. Dozens of victims' family members have testified for repeal, saying executions won't help their pain.

"Every step of the way, I've been really intentional to give folks time and to listen and to be able to have these conversations. I respect the governor's approach -- but yeah, there are lots of folks who have questions, who just want to know when Colorado, when we actually sign this bill into the law," said Gonzales, a Democrat.

The third man on death row is Nathan Dunlap, who murdered four people in 1993 at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Aurora. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper granted him an indefinite reprieve in 2013, a decision that could be reversed by a future governor.