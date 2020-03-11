These Colorado Universities Are Canceling In-Person Classes For The Remainder Of The Spring Semester

As another step, CU Boulder recommends that employees and student workers work from home if possible.

The school also suspended all study abroad programs to the Czech Republic, France, Japan and Spain through the end of the spring 2020 semester. A school official said it's too early to make any decisions when it comes to commencement.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Denver campuses both announced after CU Boulder that they would switch to remote classes for two weeks after students return from spring break beginning on March 30. In the meantime, the schools said deans will be working to transition to online instruction.

UC Denver officials expect remote learning to continue until the end of the semester. The campus will remain open.

The plan for UCCS is to return to regular in-person classes on Tuesday, April 14. The campus will also remain open.

UCCS is also advising employees with compromised immune systems to work from home. The university has restricted all official travel through the end of April.

The other universities in the CU system have been talking about canceling in-person classes and have hastened that decision making given Boulder's decision, according to spokesperson Ken McConnellogue. He said Wednesday he expects a decision from other schools in the next couple of days.

The University of Northern Colorado has recalled 31 students from study abroad programs in Japan, Italy and South Korea. A school official says they are in isolation, but is unaware if they have been tested for COVID-19.

Johnson & Wales University told CPR that they have a possible case of COVID-19. The university said the individual is currently being tested and is self-isolating. Any people who may have come in contact with this person are being notified and thorough cleaning of the campus is taking place.

Colorado College in Colorado Springs extended spring break by a week and will have students attend class remotely when school is back in session. It is asking students to stay off-campus until mid-April. College officials said they will also consider closing campus for the rest of the academic year.

Metropolitan State University in Denver expects to transition to remote classes by March 30, and like won't hold in-person sessions for the remainder of the semester. The university is canceling all meetings of 150 people or more starting Friday, March 13. School officials are waiting to see if commencement will move forward.

The University of Denver, Colorado State University, Colorado Mesa University and Colorado Mountain College have said that they are monitoring the situation and are training teachers on remote instruction.