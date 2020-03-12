Aurora Public Schools Will Go On Extended Break Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Aurora Public Schools has become the first metro Denver district to institute an extended closure of all schools as the coronavirus spreads through Colorado.

District spokesperson Corey Christiansen confirmed the district's decision to extend spring break for an extra week, then "reassess" whether students can return March 30. Spring break begins Friday.

"This action is an effective way to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)," Christiansen wrote in an email to CPR. "This means our Spring Break will last from March 16 through March 27. We are also canceling all athletics, activities, events, facilities rentals and childcare during this extended Spring Break.

" We will reassess the situation by March 27 and decide whether students and staff should return on March 30."

An Aurora charter school, Rocky Mountain Prep, first posted notice on its website Thursday afternoon that the district would extend its spring break.

Other districts have been considering making similar moves, but no others in the metro area have made announcements. Denver Public Schools held an afternoon webinar with all school principals. The district said on Twitter they participated in a conference call with other metro districts and reviewed emergency plans with Denver Health, but had no plans “at this time” to start spring break early. Spring break for that district is set to begin March 30.

Poudre School District told students to take books and devices home so they have them if the district decides to close after spring break. The district's spring break is from March 16-20.

On the Western Slope, Gunnison and Crested Butte Schools announced extended closures starting Friday and lasting until March 30.

Any extended closures will leave families scrambling to find ways to provide childcare. Schools are also figuring out how students can continue their curriculum remotely and how to provide lunch to students who rely on free and reduced lunches.

COVID-19 is a new kind of coronavirus that has not been seen in humans. Because it’s so new, experts aren’t exactly sure how it spreads. It’s likely that infection depends on how close you are to someone who has contracted the illness, how long you are near the person, and whether that person projects viral droplets on you or something you touch. The virus hangs out in mucus and saliva.

There are 48 positive cases since the first positive tests were returned on March 5, plus a possible 49th case that is still awaiting confirmation.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a statewide emergency on March 10.

There have been no deaths in Colorado attributed to the virus.

The state ordered Wednesday evening that any school with a single confirmed case in a staff member or a student to close for a minimum of three days for cleaning and social distancing.

If there are two cases within a month, the state is requiring an additional three-day closure. If there are three within a month, schools have to close for 14 days.

If three schools within a single district have confirmed cases within a month, all schools are required to close for a minimum of 14 days.

No schools are known to have met any of those criteria yet.

Also Thursday, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced they were canceling spring sports and activities until April 6

The CDC is telling schools to update its emergency operations plans, be in contract with health officials for guidance, monitor rates of absenteeism, and to prepare for lessons to be taught remotely in case schools must close.

Aurora is following roughly the same pattern seen elsewhere in the nation as the coronavirus takes hold.

Seattle Public Schools are closing for at least two weeks because of the pandemic. For vulnerable students, the district is implementing an emergency food plan Monday. The Elk Grove School District in Sacramento County, California closed schools for the entire week.

In Colorado, most schools have some form of online learning but many are not confident they have the capacity or resources for everyone to participate. For Falcon School District 49 in El Paso County, the only remote learning available is for the high school; younger students don’t have access.

Mesa County Valley School District, which serves the Grand Junction area, doesn’t have remote learning capabilities to accommodate long closures.

Academy School District 20, also in El Paso County, knows it is able to provide remote learning because the majority of the district works on Schoology, an online learning management system. However, the elementary schools are not using it and the district isn’t sure how long it will take to add them to the system.

In the Greeley-Evans School District 6, it is possible to send students home with devices but many students don’t have WiFi access at home.

Mesa County, Summit, Aurora, and Douglas County school districts said there is a plan to provide meals to students who rely on them. Boulder Valley School District did not answer at time of publishing as to whether or not they have a plan to provide meals if there is a closure.

Cherry Creek School District, Falcon School District 49, Poudre School Districts, Eagle County, Adams-12, Greeley-Evans School District 6 and Academy School District 20 said they do not have a plan but are actively looking for solutions.

Colorado Springs D-11 and Jefferson County Public Schools’ preparation plan does not include meals at all.

The Colorado Department of Education said the department’s School Nutrition Unit will work with districts for emergency feeding operations if there are any closures because of public health concerns.