As the novel coronavirus spreads in Colorado and “social distancing” becomes a more common tool to combat its spread, it’s becoming clearer that people of faith will face major disruptions in their social lives and rhythms.

Bishop Kym Lucas of the Episcopal Church of Colorado asked all clergy and lay leaders in vulnerable congregations like Denver, Pitkin and Eagle counties, where COVID-19 is most prevalent, to suspend public gatherings this weekend until April 1, and for other congregations to suspend gatherings starting next week. She said people over 60 and those with fragile health conditions should not attend services this weekend either.

“I am NOT calling us to cancel church,” Lucas wrote in a letter to clergy and lay leaders Thursday evening. “The Body of Christ is not reduced to where we go and what we do on Sunday; in these days we are called to be church in a new way.”

Lucas said she recognizes that for some congregants, the church is a social outlet and that those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus are also the most vulnerable to loneliness and isolation.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said during a Wednesday news conference that he’s in talks with faith groups throughout Colorado about how to appropriately respond to the virus. He said those groups should tell their attendees to wash their hands and be vigilant, especially if they’re older.

“We’re encouraging all of our faith leaders to encourage elderly parishioners and those who are facing chronic ailments to consider not attending physically,” Polis said. “We have seen faith-based presence as a vector in at least a couple instances in this country as well as in other countries.”

Elsewhere, the Archdiocese of Seattle canceled all Masses Wednesday after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee prohibited large gatherings. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked churches to cancel worship services this weekend. Earlier this week, the Italian Bishops’ Conference suspended Masses in the country until April 3.

For many spiritual people, worship services are a place to find peace and connect with the community. Pastor Brady Boyd of New Life Church in Colorado Springs said times like these, with added stress and anxiety, are the times people need to come to church.

“The last thing that people who are wrestling with anxiety and fear need is isolation, right? Unfortunately, this coronavirus is encouraging people to isolate themselves and sometimes that’s not good for mental health,” Boyd said. “That’s one of the reasons we have been very hesitant to cancel anything.”

For now, New Life is encouraging people who feel sick to stay home. They can stream services on their website and on Facebook.