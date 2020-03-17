Katie Mahan On Being The Pianist For The ‘Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature’ Exhibit

The Denver Art Museum’s exhibit of more than 120 paintings by Claude Monet has come and gone, but the impact remains – both visually and musically. If you were one of the nearly 400,000 people who saw the “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature” exhibit, then you also experienced an immersion into the world of Impressionism in music.

CPR Classical curated a playlist of French Impressionist favorites for the museum to play in the galleries while you viewed the paintings and all the piano selections were performed by Denver native pianist Katie Mahan.

“Impressionism in music is the musical equivalent to Impressionism in art,” Mahan said. “It means you have blurring of colors which in painting is created by actually blurring the colors. In music it’s created, at least on the piano, by blurring your harmonies through special uses of the pedal. In Debussy, part of the charm and character of the music is really what you do with your foot.”