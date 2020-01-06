Audio Series Explores the Soundtrack to Denver’s Monet Extravaganza

CPR Classical takes you on a journey to discover musical Impressionism in its on-air series Monet Mondays throughout the Denver Art Museum's special exhibit “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature,” ending February 2.

Each audio story, which you can click below to hear, explores the rich catalog of French Impressionist music and its relationship with the art that helped inspire it.

Denver is the only U.S. city to host the Monet exhibit, including an astonishing 120 piece collection of works by Monet. It then moves on to its only other destination - Museum Barberini outside of Berlin, Germany.

“For me, Monet is an artist who makes people feel… you can experience his works with all of your senses,” said Museum Barberini director Ortrud Westheider. “And bottom line, he makes you happy. I think that's why a lot of people are into impressionist art and interested in Monet's work.”

But the exhibit at the DAM is more than visual. Flowing from the gallery speakers, attendees hear a custom Impressionist music collection created by CPR Classical in collaboration with the DAM called Music in Monet's Time. Additionally, the audio tour for the museum's exhibit (voiced by CPR Classical's Monika Vischer) features the Denver Philharmonic with music by Debussy, Ravel, and Fauré to accompany Monet's play of landscape, water and light.

Click below to listen and learn about musical Impressionism:

What Is Impressionism In Music? by Karla Walker