Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans to “please don’t be stupid” at a news conference Wednesday.

“Engage in social distancing,” Polis said. “What you're doing is you're jeopardizing the lives of your friends and their families and their relatives. So be smart here."

Polis also nodded at the possibility of longer closures for K-12 schools, many of which are currently on extended springs breaks. He suggested schools could be closed through the scheduled end of the school year. No final decision has been made, and no order issued, but such an extended statewide shutdown would be unprecedented in the state.

“We want to set expectations again with the schools. There will be additional actions in that area,” Polis said. “And while it's possible that school might return this year, it's increasingly unlikely.”

Polis expressed frustration with reports that some Coloradans are ignoring the “social distancing” guidelines which recommend that people remain six feet apart in social settings to prevent spread of the virus. He urged people to find other ways to connect.

“Again, socialize but socialize virtually on FaceTime," he said. "Call your friends on conference calls. Use the online applications that allow for groups of people to talk. Don't, don't be dumb here and think you're getting away with something just because the cops aren't able to shut you down.”