These Colorado Labs Could Produce A COVID-19 Vaccine

The World Health Organization said a vaccine could be ready in as little as 18-months — significantly shorter than the 10-15 years that many vaccines take, but that may still sound like a long time.

"You always want to go ahead and make a vaccine to a virus that is this deadly because guaranteed, we are going to see it again on this planet," said David Kroll, PhD and professor of pharmacology, at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. "Coronaviruses have been around and have popped up, the last five or 10 years as MERS in the Middle East or as SARS in China and Canada. This family of viruses can cause deadly lung disease, particularly in susceptible people. So making the vaccine now is not going to be lost effort."

Kroll said the outbreak could continue for a year and in the meantime, while a vaccine is created, it's important to continue practicing social distancing and other virus-prevention tactics, like washing your hands.

"We don't know anything about this virus, and it may not slow down when the weather gets warmer the way we see for the influenza viruses," Kroll said.

Once a vaccine is available, it will go to those who are working to contain and treat COVID-19.

"Most importantly, the people who will be getting the vaccine earliest will be the ones that are at the front line of fighting," Kroll said. "The front line health care workers that are currently caring for people infected with this novel coronavirus."