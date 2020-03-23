Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
7:33 a.m. — Colorado's frontline health care workers feel the strain
As COVID-19 makes its way around the state, Colorado’s thousands of health care workers are putting in longer hours, stressing about hospital preparations and worrying about contracting the virus and bringing it home.
“This can be a really tough time for caregivers, and our providers and employees who are taking care of patients on a daily basis and all at the same time dealing with their own concerns,” said Anjanette Mosebar, the vice president of human resources for UCHealth.
Even before the outbreak, UCHealth offered employees a full package of mental health benefits, including counseling, a 24-hour crisis hotline and an employee leave program for times of hardship. Since the virus has arrived in Denver, they’ve launched additional training programs to help health care workers deal with the mental toll of the outbreak. Over the last several weeks Mosebar said they’ve seen an uptick in the number of employees making calls and scheduling counseling.
— Lindsay Fendt
6:40 a.m. — Polis looking for more work from home, social distancing
In his Sunday news conference, Gov. Jared Polis told non-essential businesses to cut the number of workers in the office by 50 percent, and more if possible.
He urged them to have multiple shifts, spread people out and have people telecommute. Polis said that he expects private businesses to comply with the order by Tuesday.
He also once again urged Coloradans to proactively stay home whenever possible. While the state was not wielding enforcement authority to keep people at home, he said that there is a more severe enforcement authority.
"There's a far greater enforcement authority in these matters and his name is the Grim Reaper," Polis intoned.
He said individual actions are a life and death matter.
— John Daley
6:23 a.m. — Here's where cases stand to start this week
There are 591 known positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado. The new numbers cover cases through Friday, March 21. Fifty-eight have been hospitalized across 29 counties.
There have been six deaths, three of which occurred in El Paso County and one each in Crowley, Eagle and Weld counties. The state also confirmed five outbreaks that have been tied to residential and/or non-hospital health care facilities.
