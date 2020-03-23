Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

7:33 a.m. — Colorado's frontline health care workers feel the strain

As COVID-19 makes its way around the state, Colorado’s thousands of health care workers are putting in longer hours, stressing about hospital preparations and worrying about contracting the virus and bringing it home.

“This can be a really tough time for caregivers, and our providers and employees who are taking care of patients on a daily basis and all at the same time dealing with their own concerns,” said Anjanette Mosebar, the vice president of human resources for UCHealth.

Even before the outbreak, UCHealth offered employees a full package of mental health benefits, including counseling, a 24-hour crisis hotline and an employee leave program for times of hardship. Since the virus has arrived in Denver, they’ve launched additional training programs to help health care workers deal with the mental toll of the outbreak. Over the last several weeks Mosebar said they’ve seen an uptick in the number of employees making calls and scheduling counseling.

— Lindsay Fendt

6:40 a.m. — Polis looking for more work from home, social distancing

In his Sunday news conference, Gov. Jared Polis told non-essential businesses to cut the number of workers in the office by 50 percent, and more if possible.

He urged them to have multiple shifts, spread people out and have people telecommute. Polis said that he expects private businesses to comply with the order by Tuesday.