Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

Instead, he urged President Donald Trump to utilize the Defense Production Act to ensure the country has the necessary medical supplies. The DPA would mobilize and coordinate the private production of supplies.

“The president is portraying himself as a wartime president, but he’s leaving it up to Hanes to plan D-Day. It won't work,” Bennet said. “He needs to give the front line of this war the ammunition they need, and he’s the only one who can do it. No one else can do it.”

Bennet argues that would help fix the supply chain issue many states and medical institutions face.

The Health and Human Services Department notes that the country will need 3.5 billion masks for this crisis.

Colorado did receive some supplies, including 49,200 N95 masks and 21,800 face shields, from the national stockpile, but the state health department estimates it is good for one full day of statewide use.

— Caitlyn Kim

6:42 a.m. — Olympics inches closer to postponing

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100 percent” to his proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bach had previously said the IOC would make an announcement about postponing the 2020 Olympics in the next four weeks.

— The Associated Press

6:23 a.m. — Denver's stay at home order kicks in today (and liquor, rec pot shops will stay open)

Denver residents are expected to mostly stay home when a new stay home order from the city goes into effect tonight. Under the order from Mayor Michael Hancock, businesses that are not considered essential must close starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain shuttered at least until April 10.

Because the Mile High City is "the most densest metropolitan region in the state, it makes sense that we move more boldly to address these issues going forward," Hancock said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Customers lined up for more than a block at AMCH Dispensary in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Monday, March 23 after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered liquor stores and pot shops to be closed by 5 p.m. Tuesday to combat coronavirus.

There's already been a twist with the order. Initially, it would have closed liquor and recreational marijuana stores which caused a run and lines at establishments before the order took effect. Within a few hours, the city reversed course and said they would remain open assuming “extreme social distancing” was practiced.