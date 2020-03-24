Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
7:27 a.m. — Meanwhile, in Denver...
7:15 a.m. — Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021
It's now official, official. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers have decided that the Tokyo Games cannot go ahead because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The IOC said the games will be held “not later than summer 2021” but they will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
— Associated Press
7:07 a.m. — Bennet digs in on medical supplies
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is worried medical professionals don’t have basic supplies and equipment to respond to the pandemic. From masks and gowns to ventilators and swabs, Bennet said hospitals are running low.
“There’s no excuse in this country — the richest country in the world — they should be rationing during this public health crisis,” Bennet said on the Senate floor Monday night.
He called President Donald Trump’s suggestion for states to purchase their own supplies on the open market is unacceptable. It means states will be competing with one another, driving up prices. “In Colorado, our children’s hospital is paying 70 cents a mask, 10 times what they were spending a month ago,” he noted.
Instead, he urged President Donald Trump to utilize the Defense Production Act to ensure the country has the necessary medical supplies. The DPA would mobilize and coordinate the private production of supplies.
“The president is portraying himself as a wartime president, but he’s leaving it up to Hanes to plan D-Day. It won't work,” Bennet said. “He needs to give the front line of this war the ammunition they need, and he’s the only one who can do it. No one else can do it.”
Bennet argues that would help fix the supply chain issue many states and medical institutions face.
The Health and Human Services Department notes that the country will need 3.5 billion masks for this crisis.
Colorado did receive some supplies, including 49,200 N95 masks and 21,800 face shields, from the national stockpile, but the state health department estimates it is good for one full day of statewide use.
— Caitlyn Kim
6:42 a.m. — Olympics inches closer to postponing
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100 percent” to his proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bach had previously said the IOC would make an announcement about postponing the 2020 Olympics in the next four weeks.
— The Associated Press
6:23 a.m. — Denver's stay at home order kicks in today (and liquor, rec pot shops will stay open)
Denver residents are expected to mostly stay home when a new stay home order from the city goes into effect tonight. Under the order from Mayor Michael Hancock, businesses that are not considered essential must close starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain shuttered at least until April 10.
Because the Mile High City is "the most densest metropolitan region in the state, it makes sense that we move more boldly to address these issues going forward," Hancock said.
There's already been a twist with the order. Initially, it would have closed liquor and recreational marijuana stores which caused a run and lines at establishments before the order took effect. Within a few hours, the city reversed course and said they would remain open assuming “extreme social distancing” was practiced.
Denver has nearly 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any county in Colorado. In a statement, Gov. Jared Polis said he strongly supports Denver's stay at home order and similar local measures elsewhere in the state.
— Corey Jones, Jim Hill, The Associated Press
6:09 a.m. — Where cases stand this morning
As of Monday afternoon, Colorado now has 720 known positive cases of the novel coronavirus and announced the seventh death.
More than 6,200 have been tested across 31 counties. Seventy-two individuals remain hospitalized.
— Jim Hill
