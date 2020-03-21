Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know This Weekend

7:42 a.m. — Today's not a good day to go to Rocky Mountain National Park

Good morning, Colorado.

After a stressful week, many of us will be excited to get outside this weekend. But as beautiful as Rocky Mountain National Park is sure to be after the snowfall this week, you should cross it off your destination list.

It's closed.

The town of Estes Park asked for the closure. Yosemite National Park has also shut down, reportedly at the request of the local health department. A lot of tourist areas are worried that visitors will come and overwhelm local medical providers.

So, getting outside is still good for your health, but please do it responsibly.

