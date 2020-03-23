WATCH: In Isolation, But In Unison: Colorado Symphony Musicians Perform Ode To Joy

It's tough to perform or rehearse as a group when you're practicing social distancing. But the Colorado Symphony managed to do just that -- dropping an epic cut of their musicians performing Beethoven's Ode To Joy from various locations.

"Beethoven's Ninth Symphony is an ode to humanity, to peace over desperation, to universal kinship and, of course, to joy," The Colorado Symphony posted on its YouTube account. "We hope that this small tribute stands as a reminder that community is powerful and together, despite the anxiety and separation, we will come back stronger than before."

The Colorado Symphony has had to postpone all of its performances through May 11 because of the coronavirus crisis. Dates for rescheduled performances will be announced at a later date. On March 19, the state of Colorado limited all mass gatherings to no more than 10 people for the next 30 days.