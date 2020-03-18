In these unsettling times, CPR Classical is committed to being there for you with music that lifts the spirit and soothes the soul.

You can turn to CPR Classical to bring you beautiful music 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can hear us on the radio at 88.1 FM in Denver, by using the livestream player on this website, or by asking your smart speaker to "Play CPR Classical."

Here is sample of what we've been playing lately -- it's a curated playlist of 21 pieces to help you relax, take a deep breath and remember there is beauty in the world that we can all share and enjoy, even at a distance.

You can play the full playlist on YouTube or on Spotify. And reach out to us at classicalrequests@cpr.org. We'd love to know what classical music pieces helps you in troubled times.

Also, tune in nightly at 9 p.m. to Night Music -- the calming, relaxing side of classical music.