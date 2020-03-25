Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

8:14 a.m. — Fort Carson declares public health emergency

Following in the steps of several of Colorado Springs' Air Force facilities, Fort Carson has issued a public health emergency due to the COVID19 outbreak.

The base said the declaration, which is in effect for 30 days, allows the installation commander to take protective measures like the restriction of movement and limiting services to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The Gazette reports there are currently four cases connected to Fort Carson.

In the meantime, more than 300 medical personnel from the base's 627th Hospital expeditionary unit are headed to Washington state to help with coronavirus relief efforts there.

— Natalia Navarro

7:52 a.m. — National Parks start to shutter to limit the spread

Three of America's best-known national parks — Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains — closed their gates Tuesday as parks struggle to keep popular recreation areas open while hoping to prevent the spread of coronavirus at congested sites.

They join a growing list of national parks that have closed from New York to California, including the Statue of Liberty and Alcatraz. Rocky Mountain National Park closed on March 20 and Yosemite National Park in California has also closed. Other parks that remain open have closed shuttles, campgrounds, visitor centers and some trails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

— Associated Press

7:35 a.m. — When will state lawmakers get back to work? That's up to the state supreme court

The Colorado Supreme Court is expected to weigh in soon on the question of how long state lawmakers will have to resume their work when they do eventually return to the state Capitol.

The central question is when the legislative session must end. Under normal circumstances, it would be after 120 days after it opens, which would have been May 6. But state lawmakers took the unprecedented step to suspend the session for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats argue Colorado’s current state of emergency triggers a rule that lets the session go past the normal end date. That means the pause in work would not reduce the overall number of legislative workdays. Republicans say the state's constitution is firm and the original end date must stay in place. The GOP argues that if lawmakers need more time to pass bills, Gov. Jared Polis could call a special legislative session.

— Bente Birkeland

6:53 a.m. — Colorado saw another surge of cases last night

Ther are now 912 known positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado. Eighty-four are hospitalized across 35 counties and 7,701 people have been tested.

There have been 11 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Frontline hospital workers say the state is at a pivotal time for addressing the outbreak and that they've seen a surge in patients. Some hospitals report that the numbers of patients have doubled by the day. Dr. Richard Zane, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said it's now crunch time.

"There's no way to describe it," he said. "These next two weeks are going to define how bad the next 18 months are."

Zane pointed out that it is urgent that people stay at home and avoid physical contact with others to help blunt the spread of the virus.